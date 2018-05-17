Fort Smith Woman Now Lives In England, Will Watch Royal Wedding In Person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Kerrie Tankersley, originally from the Fort Smith area, moved to England in January to join her husband after he took a job there.

Tankersley lives about a 5 minute walk from Windsor Castle. Right now, the area is in a whirlwind as preparations for the royal wedding are underway.

"This week has been especially busy up by the castle. We had people start camping out just literally across the street from the castle. They are all camped out in their British flags and their suits with their British flags. It's very entertaining," she said. "Today was the day they were doing rehearsal in the castle."

Tankersley was able to catch the rehearsal on camera and has posted those videos to share with friends and family on her Facebook page.

She said with all the traffic, construction and people, she originally decided to leave home while the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place. She ultimately decided to stay and join in on the festivities. Tankersely said she watched the wedding between Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton unfold on television and didn't want to miss this royal wedding when she could be there in person.

"I think it's a wonderful and romantic story and it will be interesting to watch their wedding and as they go on with their lives together," she said.

The royal wedding will be aired on KFSM Saturday (May 19) at 3 a.m.