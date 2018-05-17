Lady Mounties Ready For Biggest Stage Yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) - Last year, the Rogers girls soccer team watched from the sidelines as the boys won their first ever state title. The Lady Mounties, who haven't won it all since 2006, had lost to Bryant in the first round.

Now, a year later, no one will have time to watch. That's because both Rogers teams will be playing for a 7A championship, for the first time in school history. And the girls get another shot at the Bryant Hornets.

"It's a mixture of everything we've done this season to build up to this point," says coach Aaron Crouch. "It's not gonna do anything different than what we'e done all year long. It's just allowing them to understand how big it is, and decide how much are you wiling to sacrifice to get there."

For the seniors, like Chelsea Arrick, it's exciting just to get a chance to play at Razorback Field.

"It's incredible, I mean, we've been working so hard this season, and for it to be my first time going, as a senior, It's incredible and it's all I really want this season."

"I cannot wait to play on the real grass field, I can tell you that," says senior Skyluur Patrick. "Our team is gonna come out ready, and we're gonna put up a fight for sure."

Rogers and Bryant's girls teams will kick off the weekend's action at 10 A.M. Friday.