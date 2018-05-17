Pollen Causing Allergy Problems For Many

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The pollen so far this season is causing quite a few problems for those with allergies and doctors say it's actually worse than previous years.

"My mom has a runny nose, snot, crying, all that stuff," Delia Ortiz said.

Allergies are tough and this year, and people are noticing the pollen a lot more.

Doctors said they're seeing an increase in their offices, too.

"We've had different seasons with rain and no rain and hot and cold," Dr. Larry Linson, Otalaryngologist at Mercy Clinic said. "So, I think some of that has exacerbated things and made things worse."

Doctors recommend getting checked out if you're experiencing allergy problems such as itchy eyes or a runny nose.

You can also pay attention to forecasts online that show the allergy forecast for the week where you live.

"Typically medicines and over the counter type-of-things are the first line of things we do," Dr. Linson said "Antihistamines and nose sprays, too."

With the warmer weather, people are going outdoors for activities like Oscar Garcia and his kids. They said they've noticed the pollen.

"When we walk through the grass, all the pollen sticks to your shoes," Garcia said. "So, that's how we know it's really bad this year because last year, it wasn't that much."

While some allergies can be seasonal, others are year-round and doctors suggest getting treatment so it doesn't turn into something worse.

"We see a lot of patients who have a lot of allergy problems that turn into sinus infections or ear problems," Dr. Linson said.

From April to June, grass pollen is the biggest problem. For fall, ragweed is what causes most allergy flare-ups.

Doctors recommend if you are having allergy problems to see a doctor to find out your options for care.