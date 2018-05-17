Six Run Inning Lifts Arkansas Past Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, GA (KFSM) - Finding a way to win a road series is about the best way to describe Arkansas's mindset heading into the last weekend of the regular season. The Razorbacks got off to a good start on Thursday.

Arkansas put together a six run seventh inning, highlighted by Luke Bonfield's go-ahead two-run home run, as the No. 6 Razorbacks rallied past No. 16 Georgia in the series opener for an 8-6 win.

Friday's game has been moved up to 2:00 p.m. because of expected rain in the Athens area.

Arkansas batted around in that seventh inning as it got run scoring hits from Heston Kjerstad, Eric Cole and Bonfield's blast. The Razorbacks also scored two runs on Georgia miscues in the frame.

Freshman Casey Martin continued to produce as he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored to raised his average to .361 on the season.

Blaine Knight stayed perfect as he improved to 9-0 despite not having his best outing. The junior allowed four runs, just two were earned, and gave up a pair of solo home runs while striking out five. Matt Cronin picked up his 10th save of the season as he threw the final 2.2 innings of the game while striking out three.

