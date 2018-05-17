× Unknown Substance Temporarily Blocks Grand Avenue Near Albert Pike In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A “large” spill of a “soapy, watery” substance caused the intersection of Grand Avenue and Albert Pike Avenue to close temporarily Thursday morning, Cpl. Anthony Rice of the Fort Smith Police Department said Thursday morning.

Fort Smith Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene and deemed the substance as nonhazardous. The substance was spilled sometime after 8 a. m. Thursday. Rice initially said the intersection may have to be closed at least a couple of hours, but they were able to open it after the substance was found to be nonhazardous.

A Fort Smith battalion chief on the scene confirmed the material was a “watery, soapy substance.”

Traffic was rerouted briefly around the intersection while the substance was cleaned up. The intersection was reopened about 9:15 a.m., Rice said.