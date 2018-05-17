Water Parks, Pools Opening Soon Across The Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and a popular time for people to grill outdoors or flock to the pool to soak-in the sights.

5NEWS takes a look at the most popular attractions in our area when the heat hits, including water parks.

For the 2018 season, 5NEWS is the official weather sponsor for Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith.

On Thursday, a media party was held in advance of its official opening.

"This season, we’ve renovated most of the entire facility,” said Zach Cronin, who is the general manager at Parrot Island.

Cronin says this includes new paint and seating. It also includes new deals to make the park more affordable to families, including $2 Tuesdays. That’s where you can buy one ticket at standard price admission, and get the other ticket for $2 on select Tuesdays.

To view more specials at Parrot Island Water Park, click here. It officially opens on May 25.

On Thursday, Alma Aquatics Park was also gearing up for the summer. Lifeguards were training and going over policies. They also were helping to wax the slides and make sure they are ready for kids and adults to use.

This year, the park has added shaded areas for families.

Season passes are currently for sale, and to find out more information, click here. The park officially opens on May 26.

The Creekmore Park in Fort Smith is also a popular attraction for families come summertime. It opens on May 26 for the season.

It’s located off Rogers and Old Greenwood Rd. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for kids 6 and younger. More details can be found by clicking here.

Finally, in Northwest Arkansas, the Rogers Aquatic Center offers slides, pools, and volleyball courts to enjoy this summer. It’s located on South 26th Street and reopens for the season on May 26.

Special splash passes, hours of operation, and daily admission can be found by clicking here.