Arkansas Wins NCAA Regional Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Mary Haff has been asked to do a lot as a true freshman for Arkansas and she continues to come through.

Haff allowed just two hits and struck out eight as the Razorbacks held serve in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Bogle Park. Arkansas took down DePaul 2-0 to advance in the winner's bracket.

Arkansas will face Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the winner's bracket. DePaul will face Oklahoma State in a win or go home game after the Cowgirls fellow to WSU 8-2 on Friday.

Both of Arkansas's runs came in the third inning as Haydi Bugarin had a RBI single to start the scoring then later scored on a Autumn Buczek single later in the frame.