BENTON (KFSM) - They are located less than 20 miles apart but their final meeting of the 2018 season was three hours away.

That didn't matter as Bentoville was able to top Bentonville West 5-1 in the 7A state softball championship.

The Lady Tigers claimed their third straight state title while beating the Lady Wolverines for the third time in four tries this season.