× Boil Water Order Issued For Parts Of Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A cautionary boil water order has been issued for residents in Prairie Grove after a water main break Friday (May 18).

The city’s water department says residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before consuming.

Customers affected are south of Buchanan Street, east of Baggett Street and west of Summit Street.

Anyone with questions can call Public Works Director Larry Oelrich at 479-871-1697.