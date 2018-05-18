× CNB Contributes $26K To West Siloam Springs Police Department

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KFSM) — Cherokee Nation Businesses contributed $26,000 to the West Siloam Springs Police Department to help replace the department’s outdated communication system.

The department’s radios, which haven’t been updated or replaced in several years, restricted officers’ communication with surrounding law enforcement agencies and other first responders.

“We take great pride in our role as an outstanding community partner,” said Shawn Slaton, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses.

“By lending our support to local law enforcement agencies and investing in such integral equipment, we are helping to create better and safer environments for our employees, customers, families, neighbors, first responders and anyone who lives within or visits these communities.”

The new radio system will benefit the town of West Siloam Springs, as well as the surrounding area.

The improved communication capabilities will allow the department to increase its response times and will create a safer working environment for all first responders working or assisting in the surrounding area.

“I would like to thank Cherokee Nation for their most generous donation to the West Siloam Springs Police Department,” said Police Chief Larry Barnett.

“With this donation, the police department will be able to update the badly outdated communication system. We will be able to better serve the community to directly communicate with other police agencies, fire departments and ambulance services. This system will enhance officers’ safety to be able to contact these agencies and each other.”

The tribe and its businesses, including Cherokee Nation Entertainment, CNB’s gaming and hospitality arm that operates the Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, are positive community partners throughout northeast Oklahoma.

The company previously partnered with the town of West Siloam Springs to build a 500,000-gallon water tower and placed more than a mile of water line, allowing its public works department to better serve customers.

Cherokee Nation leaders, as well as executives with CNB and CNE, recently presented Chief Barnett with a check at the West Siloam Springs Police headquarters.