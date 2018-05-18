× Driver Sentenced For Hitting & Injuring Fort Smith Student With Truck

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Adam Shaffer was sentenced to seven years in prison with eight years suspended, after he pleaded guilty to hitting and injuring a Southside High School student, Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue tells 5NEWS.

Shue said Shaffer pleaded guilty to Battery in the Second Degree.

Shaffer hit high school senior Thomas Northrup with his truck at the intersection of Gary Street and Old Greenwood Road in January.

In March, Shaffer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a petition to revoke his probation for other crimes.

Northrup, who was critically injured, surprised his classmates by walking in with his mother at a school assembly in February.

Shaffer will spend a total of 37 years behind bars.