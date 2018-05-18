× Duluth Trading Co. Considering Rogers As First Arkansas Location

A retail company known for clever commercials touting, among other products, “Buck Naked” underwear has set its sights on Northwest Arkansas.

A development plan is in the works to build a Duluth Trading Co. retail store in Rogers, the company’s first store in Arkansas.

The Wisconsin-based men’s and women’s clothing and workwear retailer is planning to build on a 2-acre lot near home furnishings retailer At Home, between Interstate 49 and South 27th Street. A request to rezone the lot from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Highway Commercial) was approved May 1 by the Rogers Planning Commission.

