× Early-Morning Accident Temporarily Closes Pleasant Grove Road

ROGERS (KFSM) — An early-morning accident knocked out the power along Pleasant Grove Road early Friday and temporarily caused the road to be blocked off.

Rogers police on the scene said the power was knocked out due to a one-vehicle accident in which the driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit a power pole. It was unknown if the driver suffered any injuries. The accident happened about 2 a.m., police said.

Police blocked off Pleasant Grove Road from Dixieland Road to Pleasant Crossing Boulevard while the accident was cleared and power was restored.

Carroll Electric was called to restore power to the area, which included several commercial developments and businesses such as the Walmart Supercenter and Academy Sport and Outdoors. Power was restored about 4:50 a.m., and the road was opened shortly thereafter.