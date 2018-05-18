× Georgia Walks Off Win Over Arkansas

ATHENS, GA (KFSM) – If the first two games of the series are any indication, Arkansas and Georgia will be a must watch game on Saturday.

For the second straight day, the two teams traded blows but unlike the series opener, it was the Bulldogs who struck last in game two.

Georgia got a leadoff double in the bottom of the 10th before loading the bases then LJ Talley delived the game winning single as Arkansas fell 8-7.

The two teams will wrap up the regular season at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Offense was plentiful in the early innings as the Razorbacks led 6-5 midway through the third but a long rain delay helped slow down the Hogs’ offense as they scored just one run after the break.

