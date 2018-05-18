× Har-Ber Coasts To First 7A Baseball State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Winning a championship is a year long effort and sometimes begins with the end of the previous season. Har-Ber fell in the 2017 state championship to Cabot, but used that loss as motivation for 2018.

The Wildcats returned to Baum and won their first 7A state title, playing flawless in a 6-0 win over Conway.

Arkansas commit Blake Adams pitched a gem on what could be his future mound. With a final line of 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB & 9 K, Adams was named MVP.

“To do that here in my future home with this group of guys is amazing,” Adams said. “It was so relaxing to get that early lead. It allowed all of us to settle down.”

Har-Ber jumped on Conway lefty Jordan Wicks in the first inning with two runs and followed suit with one run each in the second, third, fifth & sixth frames.

“It’s hard to have a better year than these kids had,” head coach Ron Bradley said. “And it’s amazing that it all culminated with Springdale Har-Ber’s first baseball championship.”

Har-Ber ends the year with a dominant mark of 31-4, ranked in the top 25 nationally of most polls.