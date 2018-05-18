× Northside Boys Soccer Dominant In 7A State Championship Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Just minutes into Friday’s 7A boys soccer championship, Rogers found themselves in a familiar place to last season. Trailing 1-0.

But this time, the Mounties couldn’t fight back, as Northside poured in five more goals to win the state championship 6-2.

The Grizzlies used a balanced attack that saw four different players score. Junior Luis Paredes had two goals and an assist, senior Jason Mendoza scored twice, senior Jose Paredes added a goal and Saloman Paramo was credited with a Rogers own goal.

Mauricio Maciel won his second state championship in his third appearance as Northside head coach. Maciel led the Grizzlies to the 7A crown in his first season (2013) but lost the title game in 2015.

Johan Rodriguez and Maynor Sandoval scored the two goals for Rogers.

Northside finishes the year 16-5-1.