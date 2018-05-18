× Rogers Police Seek Information On Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Injured 2 Girls

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who struck and injured two young girls riding their bikes Thursday (May 17) on Olive Street near Century Drive.

Rogers police say a woman driving a gray or silver van or SUV hit the girls about 5:30 p.m. and then drove off. The woman was described as having brown or gray shoulder-length hair and glasses.

The girls, ages 8 and 10, suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital, police said.

Officers investigating the incident were unable to locate any witnesses on the scene. However, police believe there should have been multiple vehicles in that area at the time of the accident and think someone saw what happened.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the police department at 479-636-4141.