Siloam Boys Fall To Russellville In 6A Final

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Siloam Springs Panther’s bid for a third straight boys soccer championship fell short Friday on Razorback Field. Russellville struck first, when Marcos Miranda finished a cross with a header into the corner of the net. Just 15 seconds later, the Panthers responded when Brian Andrede scores off the ensuing kickoff. From there, it was all Russellville, as the Cyclones scored twice more in the first and added one in the second to top Siloam, 4-1.