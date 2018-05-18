× Siloam Springs Wins 5th Straight 6A Girls Soccer State Title

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the fifth straight season, the rest of the 6A classification ends the year looking up at Siloam Springs.

The Lady Panthers won their fifth consecutive 6A girls state soccer championship 1-0 over Benton, thanks to a Megan Hutto first half goal. But it wasn’t as easy as past years.

Siloam lost its leading scorer, Rogers State signee Audrey Maxwell prior to the season with a torn ACL. That’s where Hutto stepped up.

“That’s what she’s been doing all year for us,” head coach Brent Crenshaw said. “If she’s not scoring, she’s creating and today happened to be her day to score.”

“I’m just so happy to say we [the senior class] have four-peated. It was difficult, but we got it done,” Hutto, the tournament MVP said.

The Siloam Springs girls are now tied with the Searcy boys (2007-11) and Harrison boys (2002-06) for the longest soccer state title streak in Arkansas history.