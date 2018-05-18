× Skylurr Patrick’s Hat Trick Leads Rogers To 7A State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Right from the first whistle, it was pretty clear that Rogers and Bryant were evenly matched. The edge that the Lady Mounties had? Skylurr Patrick.

The senior, who’s committed to Purdue, poured in three goals to lead Rogers to its first 7A girls soccer state championship since 2006.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better way to end my career,” Patrick said. “When I scored the winning goal, I just turned to my teammates and said ‘we did it’.”

Patrick’s hat trick all came in the second half, with the title winning goal scored in overtime. Rogers lead 1-0 and 2-1 after a scoreless first half, but Bryant was quick to respond.

“Up and down, up and down. That was an entertaining game. I wish it wasn’t that entertaining but we’ll take it,” Rogers coach Aaron Crouch said.

For Bryant, Ashton Inman tied the game 1-1 with two minutes after Patrick’s first goal, and Melinda Hernandez evened the game at 2-2 about five minutes following the senior’s second goal.

Crouch, in just his second season, led the Lady Mounties to a 19-5-1 record en route to the state championship.