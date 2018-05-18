× Topgolf Planning To Open First Arkansas Location In Rogers Near Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Topgolf, a global sports entertainment retailer, is planning to build its first location in Arkansas at a site near the Walmart AMP, the company said Friday.

Topgolf is an entertainment venue featuring golf games with microchipped balls for scoring as well as a restaurant with a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, private event space and music in climate-controlled hitting bays, the company said in a news release. The venue features year-round programming with events for children and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

The venue will go in adjancent to the Walmart AMP on 11 acres on South JB Hunt Drive near Interstate 49 and the Pauline Whitaker Parkway interchange, pending city approvals, the release said. The venue is expected to add 300 full- and part-time jobs. The company will lease the land from Hunt Ventures.

“Northwest Arkansas has been on our roadmap for a few years. The region is attractive to Topgolf for several reasons, including the strength of the local economy, continued population growth and strong corporate presence,” said Chris Callaway, Chief Development Officer for Topgolf. “Together with Hunt Ventures, we are excited and working to finalize our business plans.”

“Hunt Ventures is excited about the opportunity to welcome Topgolf to Pinnacle Hills in Rogers,” said Tom Allen, executive vice president of Sage Partners representing Hunt Ventures. “Topgolf’s presence in Northwest Arkansas will be a great asset to this region not only for our residents, but for our businesses and our visitors. We believe this first-class entertainment venue will complement the Walmart AMP and the other amenities in Pinnacle Hills.”