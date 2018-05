Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll be tracking showers and thunderstorms across Kansas and Oklahoma for Friday into the weekend. Any rain showers will struggle to make it into NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area but we'll see an increase in clouds from the storms to our west.

Spotty showers try to creep into the area around Noon on Saturday but most will have faded with just leftover clouds.

The same is true on Sunday with showers to the west fading as they arrive in our area.

-Garrett