Weekend Weather

Warm and windy weather will be the rule for Saturday with highs nearing the upper 80s to near 90º across the region. While a stray shower is possible it seems unlikely for the first part of the weekend.

By Saturday night, showers and storms will be ongoing in Oklahoma and moving east towards our area. These storms are expected to fade before they get into Arkansas but the cloud cover will likely make it into the area.

Should any storms survive long enough, they'll arrive as showers on Sunday morning.

-Garrett