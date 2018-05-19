× Arkansas Falls 3-2 In Rubber Game As Georgia Wins Series

ATHENS, Ga. (KFSM)–Entering Sunday’s rubber match with Georgia, Arkansas found itself in a familiar place. For the fourth SEC road series this season, the Hogs won the first game and dropped the second.

But in the end, it was the same old story this weekend as No. 16 Georgia held off No. 6 Arkansas (37-17, 18-12) 3-2. The Razorbacks already had clinched at least a share of the SEC West title, but can still win an outright title if Ole Miss falls to Alabama.

Isaiah Campbell didn’t get the start due to a swollen foot but did come out of the bullpen in the sixth inning. Campbell worked three scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out three Bulldogs.

Freshman Kole Ramage started his second game of the season and delivered a career best 4.2 innings. Ramage struck out five batters, walked just one and allowed two runs.

Both Ramage and Evan Lee allowed solo home runs, and Michael Curry’s gave the Bulldogs the lead for good in the sixth.

Grant Koch had his best game since injuring his right ankle last weekend. Koch knocked in both Arkansas runs with an RBI single in the 2nd plus an RBI double in the 5th.

Georgia starter Kevin Smith threw 7 innings with a career best 11 strikeouts.

Arkansas next heads to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament. As one of the top four seeds, the Hogs start play on Wednesday in the double elimination tournament.