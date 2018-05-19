× Armed Robbery At EZ Mart In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — The EZ Mart at the 700 block of N. 13th Street in Rogers was robbed shortly after midnight Saturday (May 19), according to the Rogers Police Department.

Police said the suspect was described as wearing all black clothing, a ski mask, gloves, and was armed with a handgun.

He left the store on foot and police later found discarded outer clothing, mask and a pellet-type gun.

The store clerk was not injured.

If you have any information about the incident please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention CID.