Farmington’s Late Rally Falls Short In 5A State Championship Game

BENTON (KFSM)--Trailing 3-1 down to its final three outs, Randy Osnes and Farmington softball made things interesting. But with runners on base, the Lady Cardinals could only get within a run and watch as Greenbrier celebrated a 3-2 state championship.

Alyssa Reed's RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning brought the Cards within 3-2, but that was the last offense Farmington received.

Greenbrier's Jaylee Engelkes knocked in two runs in the fifth inning on what proved to be the winning hit.

The Lady Cardinals were going for their third state title since 2000.