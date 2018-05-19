Haff’s Second Straight Shutout Leads Hogs To Regional Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Mary Haff has proved all season that even as a freshman, she's ready for the big spotlight. Haff's talents were once again on display Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park in Arkansas's 5-0 shutout of Wichita State.

Arkansas needs just one more win to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

Haff tossed a complete game shutout for the second straight day and allowed just one hit. The Razorbacks clinch a spot in Sunday's regional final against Wichita State or the winner of Oklahoma State/DePaul. That team must beat the Hogs twice to advance out of the regional.

After the Hogs and Shockers combined for two hits over the first four innings, A.J. Belans got the scoring going in the fifth with a leadoff home run. Belans, along with Autumn Buczek and Loren Krzysko had two hits in the game. Buczek's two RBI led the team.

Over the two games, Haff has thrown 14 scoreless innings, allowing just 3 hits, 3 walks and 13 strikeouts.

The regional final starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the 'if necessary' game following at 4 p.m.