Lake Atalanta: Woman ‘Knocked To The Ground’ While On Walk

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Rogers Police Department is investigating a battery that happened on the walking trail at Lake Atalanta.

A woman reported to police that she was walking a trail at Lake Atalanta Thursday (May 17) evening, around 7:50 p.m., when a man knocked her to the ground.

The woman had her dog with her, and the man ran away after the dog bit him, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Police searched the area, but did not find him.

If you were at Lake Atalanta at the time of the incident, or have information about the incident, please contact Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.