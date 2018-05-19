× Nashville Tops Shiloh In 4A Title For 2nd Straight Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Landon Brown was effective on the mound for Shiloh Christian through the early innings but Nashville made the future Razorback work.

Eventually the Scrappers were able to take advantage and then shut down the Saints’ offense as they scored a 4-0 win to win their second straight 4A baseball state championship. Nashville defeated Shiloh Christian 4-1 in the 2017 title game.

Brown was able to throw four scoreless innings but Nashville finally broke through in the fifth as Ty Gordan’s RBI double broke the seal for the Scrappers.

Nashville would then take advantage of Shiloh miscues in the sixth to add three more runs to set the final margin.