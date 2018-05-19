× Noland Dominates As Greenwood Wins 6A Baseball Title

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Connor Noland has been nearly unhittable during his senior season at Greenwood. Forget scoring multiple runs on him. In fact, forget scoring a run on the Arkansas signee.

Noland struck out 12 in a complete game shutout as the Bulldogs claimed the 6A state championship with a 4-0 win over Benton at Baum Stadium.

During his senior year, Noland went 10-0 with a 0.42 ERA while striking out 123 compared to just 14 walks. Noland allowed 21 hits in 66 2/3 innings.

Greenwood, like they did in the 6A semifinals against Jonesboro, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Colton Sagely RBI single then a second run scored on the play thanks to a Benton error.

Peyton Holt went 3-for-4 with a RBI for the Bulldogs and finished the season .531.