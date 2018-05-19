× Pine Bluff Police Investigating Homicide On S. Willow Street

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide on Willow Street.

It happened Saturday (May 19) around 3:20 a.m. when officers responded to the area of 33rd Avenue and Willow Street in reference to an abandoned vehicle.

When officers arrived they found multiple vehicles with bullet holes. Police found a man lying in front of a home on S. Willow who was suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. And the name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 730-2090.