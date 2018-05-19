Stray Chance For A Storm Saturday Night, Heat Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a stationary boundary draped over north-central Oklahoma and southern Kansas, the majority of showers and storms will stay just west of Arkansas. We cannot rule out a chance for an isolated storm to creep into the Natural State. Severe threats are low and would mainly be some lightning and small hail. The best chance would be after midnight until sunrise Sunday morning.

Highs will be in the mid 80s the rest of the weekend and the for the next several days!

A weak jet stream has parked towards our west and will give us a stray shower or storm the next several days.

The best chance for a pop up shower or storm will be in the heat of the afternoon.

-Matt