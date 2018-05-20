× 3 Killed In Boat Crash On Missouri Lake; Operator Arrested

CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities allege a Kansas man was intoxicated when the boat he was operating struck a rock bluff on the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri, killing three friends.

Hayden Frazier, 22, of Overland Park, was released from jail Sunday (May 20) morning. He was arrested Saturday (May 19) on three preliminary charges of boating while intoxicated involving a death of another person. It wasn’t immediately clear when formal charges will be filed.

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Sunday identified says the three victims who were killed: 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, of Overland Park; 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, of Overland Park; and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ashley Lamb, of Olathe, was in serious condition after being flown to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. Saturday, throwing three people into the water, authorities said. All five people involved were friends who graduated from high school in Olathe.

Accident reports say Frazier, Hochanadel and LeMark were ejected into the water in the crash that happened before 2 a.m. Saturday. State Patrol Sgt. Scott White said Frazier climbed back aboard and paddled the 1991 Regal Runabout across the channel to a dock at Simmons Point.

A neighbor called to report the incident.