× A Truck And Other Equipment Stolen From State Rep. Dan Douglas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Representative Dan Douglas said someone helped themselves to his truck — as in it was stolen — from his property on Nomad Road.

“Sometime between noon Saturday (May 19) and this morning (Sunday) someone stole my 2013 Ford F-350,” Douglas posted on Facebook.

Additional equipment was also taken: Cannonball hay bed, 24-foot Neckover gooseneck stock trailer and a 32-foot gooseneck flatbed trailer.

Douglas said the truck and stock trailer were in the yard and the flatbed was nearby.

“They cut the fence on Nomad Road and drove through the pasture, cut another fence and got the flatbed,” he said.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the capture of the thieves and return of the truck and trailers, said Douglas.