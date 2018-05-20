Expect Sunday Afternoon Thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Sunday from 1pm-4pm.

Most of the storms will contain heavy rain and a handful could be severe but the overall severe weather risk is minimal.

By later in the evening, the storms will shift east with slightly drier air for Monday. A few scattered storms will once again be possible on Monday and most of next week as the prevailing pattern stays active with several small system moving across the region with periodic rain chances likely.

-Garrett