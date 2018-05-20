Fort Smith: Condemned Home Catches Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith fire crews were called to a fire at a condemned house Sunday (May 20) evening.

It happened near the intersection of Draby and G Streets -- across the street from Future School of Fort Smith.

Inspectors say the fire was contained to the home - and no other buildings caught fire.

The property owner said it had been empty and the utilities were shut off.

The owner expects the house to be a complete loss.

Fire inspectors are still investigating how and what started it.