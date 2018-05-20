Freshmen Pave The Way For Record Setting Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Just two years ago, Arkansas struggled to remain competitive in the SEC. Last season started to give the program momentum and now a pair of freshmen have helped push the Razorbacks into uncharted waters.

For the first time in school history, the Razorbacks hosted a NCAA Regional and it took just three days for Arkansas to punch their ticket to their first ever Super Regional appearance. And, like has bee the story all season, Mary Haff's pitching and Hannah McEwen's offense has been the story.

"I don’t think it even crossed our minds that we were going to lose that game to be completely honest," Arkansas coach Courtney Defeil said. "I know it didn’t cross the mind of Hannah and Mary. Those two, they love the moment, they live for the moment and they’re prepared for it."

Haff came into the game in relief and threw the final 4.2 innings while giving up two hits and struck out seven.

"I definitely wasn’t feeling amazing after pitching two games the past two days but I know I had to go out there and grind for my team and do whatever I had to do to get outs," Haff said.

For the weekend, Haff went 3-0 while throwing 18.2 innings and did not allow a run while striking out 20.

"Tired is not in your vocabulary," Deifel said. "You just do whatever you need to for your team to win and that’s exactly what Mary did."

On the offensive side of things, McEwen gave Arkansas the lead with a two run home run in the fourth inning that gave the Razorbacks the lead for good.

"I felt like I was due for something," McEwen said. "It had been a while so I was ready for it. For sure."

Arkansas will face Oklahoma, the two time defending national champion, in the super regional round.