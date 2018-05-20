× Razorback Softball Advances To Super Regionals For First Time Ever

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–In the 2015 & 2016 seasons, Arkansas softball went 2-46 in SEC play. In 2018, the Razorbacks are headed to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history.

After a back and forth battle, the Hogs knocked off Wichita State for the second straight day 6-4 to finish 3-0 in the Fayetteville Regional.

No. 13 Arkansas (42-15) will either host Missouri or travel to No. 4 Oklahoma for next weekend’s Super Regional.

The Hogs trailed in 1-0 in the first inning, the first run allowed all weekend. Then the bats responded in the bottom half of the inning as Ashley Diaz, Katie Warrick and Tori Cooper drove in runs.

Hannah McEwan crushed her 12th home run of the season in the fourth inning to put the Razorbacks ahead for good.

Sophomore Autumn Storms started in the circle for the first time this weekend and gave up 4 runs over 2.1 innings, capped off by Asea Webber’s two run double to put Wichita State up 4-3 in the 3rd. But Freshman Mary Haff came in to clean up the jam and pitched 4.2 innings while allowing 2 hits, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.