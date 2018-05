× Severe Thunderstorm Watch Sunday Afternoon

Severe Thunderstorms Watch: Isolated severe storms are probably from 3:30PM to 8PM.

This includes: Benton County.

Level 2: Benton County

Level 1: The rest of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Main Threats: Brief gusty winds and downpours, small hail, and lightning.

Everyone in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas has a slight chance for scattered pop up showers and storms until sunset on Sunday.

-Matt