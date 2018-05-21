Belle Point Students Reveal New Transportation Mural In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Students from our area are using their artistic talents to beautify part of their school district.

On Monday, several guys and girls who attend Belle Point Alternative Center unveiled a mural that showcases the evolution of transportation in Fort Smith. It shows the change from a horse and buggy to a futuristic-looking spacecraft.

“It feels good to do something for the community that a lot of people are going to see," said Sergio Romero, 16, of Fort Smith.

It was painted on a blank wall inside the school district’s transportation services building and can now be viewed by those who drive buses for the district.

The students began working on the project last October and finished May 18.

Belle Point is a New Tech Academy, click here to learn more.