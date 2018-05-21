× Fayetteville Police Investigating Suspicious Activity At Gulley Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating an incident at Gulley Park after a caller said she was approached Friday (May 18) by a man who asked her to get into his vehicle and then grabbed her.

The caller said the man initially asked her to get into his car so she could cool down, according to Fayetteville police. She said the man then grabbed her arm but she was able to get away and call police.

The caller described the man as white with a tan complexion, about six feet tall and having a medium build.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for Fayetteville police, said incidents like this are uncommon, but reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings while using the city’s parks and trails system.

“It’s best to be prepared beforehand for any emergency that arises. Go running with a friend if possible, don’t wear ear buds and take your phone in case of emergency,” Murphy said.

“If confronted with a situation such as the above, do what she did — remove yourself from the situation and call 9-1-1, try to remember the direction of travel of the suspect and a description, this will help in the investigation.”

Murphy said an investigation is ongoing.