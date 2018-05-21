× Granddaughter Facing Capital Murder Charges In Death Of 81-Year-Old Pea Ridge Woman

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of an 81-year-old Pea Ridge woman.

Ruby Ross was found dead at a home on the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge on May 16.

Her granddaughter Andrea Wilson was arrested and is facing capital murder charges, according to the Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

Holloway said Wilson’s motive is unknown at this point in the investigation. According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Life without parole and the death penalty are the two possible punishments for capital murder in Arkansas. Benton County prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith said the decision on a punishment will be made down the road once the facts and evidence in the case become clear.