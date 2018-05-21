× Happy Egg Relocates Corporate Headquarters To Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Happy Egg Co. has relocated its corporate headquarters from San Francisco to Rogers, the company said in a news release.

The free-range, multi-national brand egg company has farms located in Arkansas and Missouri, and the company supports 60 jobs in the region, the release said. The company is led by Dan Arnsperger, who was named president last August. The move created 12 jobs in the Rogers office.

“Northwest Arkansas is an ideal location for our company to plant itself and grow,” said Arnsperger. “The area allows us to be close to our farm families in Arkansas and Missouri and to leverage the retail talent in the region. Our raised with love standards set us apart in the industry, and I’m proud to bring that commitment here while supporting the growing economy in Northwest Arkansas.”

Happy Egg hens are given 21.8 square feet of space per bird, far beyond the Humane Farm Animal Care Humane Certified standard of 2 square feet per bird, the company said. Happy Egg began operating in 2012.

Happy Egg’s Free-est of the Free Range eggs are also now available in local Walmart stores, the release said. Customers can find the nearest store selling Happy Egg products on the company’s website at happyegg.co/store-locator/.