Miss Arkansas USA Fans Throw Watch Party For Miss USA Pageant

GREENWOOD (KFSM)- Greenwood native and Miss Arkansas USA, Lauren Weaver competed in the Miss USA Pageant on Monday (May 21) and fans from her hometown had a watch party to show their support.

"Go Lauren," could be heard every minute leading up to the big moment Lauren introduced herself in the pageant and well after.

Some of her biggest fans joined together to watch.

"She never ceases to amaze me," Mary Ann Sandifer said. "She gets more beautiful every year."

"I`m just so proud of her and so happy she`s made it this far," Miriam Foster said.

Everyone at the party wore a crown and held signs with Lauren's face on them.

"We`ve had watch parties for pageants every time there`s a pageant on," Sandifer said. "This year`s extra special because we`ve got a Greenwood girl in the mix."

Sandifer is a family friend of Lauren's and was actually the first person to award her a crown when she was in elementary school.

"She was a member of the Greenwood Junior Cotillion and she was crowned our fifth grade queen that night.," Sandifer said.

Fast forward more than a decade later and Lauren is making her dream of walking on the Miss USA stage come true.

"She has the poise, she has the beauty and she has the heart," Sandifer said. "She has the vision to make a difference."

Although the Miss USA title will not be coming back to the Natural State, those who support and love Lauren said they're excited to see what else is in store for her bright future.

Many of those supporters have special messages for Lauren:

"We love you," Tina Skaggs said. "You`re beautiful inside and out. You work hard at what you do and we are very proud of you. Hold your head up and keep going for those dreams you have for yourself."

"I love her so much and I'm just so proud of all she's accomplished," Foster said. "Greenwood, Arkansas is so proud of you."

"You will always be Greenwood's beauty queen," Skaggs said.

Lauren is a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Marketing.

She will continue to serve through her reign as Miss Arkansas USA.

Miss Nebraska USA, Sarah Rose Summers was crown the new Miss USA.