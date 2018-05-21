× New Superintendent Named To Buffalo National River

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM) — Midwest Regional Director Cam Sholly of the National Park Service announced Monday that Mark Foust has been selected as superintendent of the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

Foust currently is superintendent of Dinosaur National Monument in Utah and Colorado. He will take over as superintendent in Arkansas in late July, Sholly said in a news release.

“I am honored and thrilled to be trusted with the responsibility of caring for this amazing river— America’s first National River,” Foust said in the release. “Buffalo National River is a fantastic park, rich in the culture and history of the Ozarks. I look forward to building strong and lasting relationships with the staff, communities, neighbors, and stakeholders.”

Foust has been with the Dinosaur National Monument for four years. Prior to that, he was chief ranger at Glacier National Park in Montana for eight years and served as chief ranger at Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City National Memorial, as well as with the Padre Island National Seashore. He has been with the National Park Service for 29 years.

Foust is a third-generation employee of the National Park Service. His father, Ray Foust, retired as superintendent of Whiskeytown-Shasta-Trinity national Recreation Area in California. His grandfather was an archeologist at mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.

Foust said he and his wife, Lori, are looking forward to relocating and enjoying the rivers and trails of the Buffalo National River system.