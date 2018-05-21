× Police: Fayetteville Man Attacked Woman On Trail

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville homeless man is accused of attacking and trying to rape a woman on the Scull Creek Trail on Friday (May 18).

James Dacy, 24, was arrested in connection with attempted rape, kidnapping and third-degree battery.

The woman said Dacy approached her about 3:19 p.m. and asked for the time as he passed her, according to a preliminary arrest report.

She said Dacy followed her and then assaulted her, trying to pull her underwear off. The woman said she hit Dacy in the face and he ran off down the trail, according to the report.

Fayetteville police found Dacy a short time later covered in dirt and blood.

Dacy told police he believed had just assaulted someone because he saw a beautiful girl and “got horny” before blacking out, according to the report.

Dacy also told police he had a “rape disorder” that stemmed from abuse he suffered as a child.

The woman later identified Dacy as her attacker.

Dacy was being held Monday (May 21) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.