Shaddy Leads Way For Arkansas On All-SEC Teams

Carson Shaddy made the decision to return for his senior season during the Major League Baseball Draft last summer. It turned out to be a great decision.

Shaddy was named to the first team All-SEC roster on Monday after he lead Arkansas with a .354 batting average in 2018.

The Fayetteville native missed two weeks with a hand injury but still finished near the top of the Razorbacks’ lineup in every offensive category. Shaddy finished the regular season with 21 extra base hits, 10 home runs and drove in 37 runs.

Shaddy was the only Razorback named to the First Team All-SEC while freshmen Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad and junior pitcher Blaine Knight was named to the All-SEC second team.

Kjerstad was named the league’s Freshman of the Year while both he and Martin were named to the All-Freshman team.

Junior catcher Grant Koch and sophomore centerfielder Dominic Fletcher were named to the SEC’s All-Defensive team.