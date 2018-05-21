Sheriff’s Candidates Hold Forum Day Before Elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Residents have a chance to ask questions of the candidates for Benton County sheriff a day ahead of elections.

The open forum will take place at the Shiloh Auditorium in Sulphur Springs at 7 p.m. tonight (May 21). Both candidates, Glenn Latham and Incumbent Sheriff Shawn Holloway, will be there to answer questions.

According to our partners at Talk Business & Politics, the two candidates previously competed with each other for sheriff in 2016. Latham ran as an independent then, saying the Republican Primary was overcrowded.

Holloway won with 72 percent of the vote.

Both candidates are running on the Republican platform, so the position will be decided in the election Tuesday (May 22), according to Talk Business & Politics.

Today is the last day of early voting before the primary elections. Polls close today at 5 p.m.