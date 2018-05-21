× Springdale Police Searching For Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Barbara Norton was last seen Monday in the area of Don Tyson and Turner Street, according to police.

She was wearing a red t-shirt and pink sweatpants. She was also carrying an armful of plants.

Police said Norton suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

If you have any information, contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542.