USPS Adding New Zip Code In Bentonville
BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The United States Postal Service is adding another ZIP Code in Bentonville to efficiently deliver mail to customers.
The new 72713 ZIP Code will become effective on July 1 and 7,910 residential and 132 business delivery addresses will be affected.
The 72712 ZIP Code area will be split and the new 71713 ZIP Code will border the 72712 ZIP Code as follows:
West on SW 14th St (from the corner of SW I St) Even and Odd remains 72712.
South on Greenhouse Rd (Even and Odd) moves to 72713
West on Kimmel Rd (Even on Odd) to 72713
South on N Vaughn Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
West on Holloway Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
North on Wade Dr (Even and Odd) to 72713
West on Edgewood Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
South on N Tycoon Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
West on Shady Acres Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
South on Dorsey Lee Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
South on Nugget Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
West on Vaughn Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
South on S Vaughn Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
East on SW Regional Airport Blvd (Even and Odd) to 72713
Southern Border includes E Cowen Rd, Waddell Rd, Maxwell Rd, Mill Dam Rd, Morningstar Rd
North on Roberts Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
East on Haxton Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
North on N Main St (Even and Odd) to 72713
East on South Side of Golf Course (No Delivery)
North on S Rainbow Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713
West on SE Walton Blvd (Even and Odd Remains 72712)
West on SW Regional Airport Blvd (Even and Odd) to 72713
North on SW I St (Even and Odd remains in 72712)
Customers affected by the change will be notified by mail this month.
The postal service asks that all customers using the new 72713 ZIP Code to do the following:
- Use the new zip code on all outgoing mail
- Notify those you regularly correspond with (family, friends, business, etc.)
- You can use existing stationary and mailing supplies, but use new ZIP Code when reordering new supplies
- Most mailings have a section where the customer can indicate their new or corrected address; however, “notification cards for correspondents and business” will be available at your local post office