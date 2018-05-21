× USPS Adding New Zip Code In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The United States Postal Service is adding another ZIP Code in Bentonville to efficiently deliver mail to customers.

The new 72713 ZIP Code will become effective on July 1 and 7,910 residential and 132 business delivery addresses will be affected.

The 72712 ZIP Code area will be split and the new 71713 ZIP Code will border the 72712 ZIP Code as follows:

West on SW 14th St (from the corner of SW I St) Even and Odd remains 72712.

South on Greenhouse Rd (Even and Odd) moves to 72713

West on Kimmel Rd (Even on Odd) to 72713

South on N Vaughn Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

West on Holloway Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

North on Wade Dr (Even and Odd) to 72713

West on Edgewood Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

South on N Tycoon Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

West on Shady Acres Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

South on Dorsey Lee Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

South on Nugget Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

West on Vaughn Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

South on S Vaughn Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

East on SW Regional Airport Blvd (Even and Odd) to 72713

Southern Border includes E Cowen Rd, Waddell Rd, Maxwell Rd, Mill Dam Rd, Morningstar Rd

North on Roberts Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

East on Haxton Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

North on N Main St (Even and Odd) to 72713

East on South Side of Golf Course (No Delivery)

North on S Rainbow Rd (Even and Odd) to 72713

West on SE Walton Blvd (Even and Odd Remains 72712)

West on SW Regional Airport Blvd (Even and Odd) to 72713

North on SW I St (Even and Odd remains in 72712)

Customers affected by the change will be notified by mail this month.

The postal service asks that all customers using the new 72713 ZIP Code to do the following: